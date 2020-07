Childminders demand ‘unequivocal commitment’ to easing restrictions on care Less than a fifth of childminders believe their business can survive a year under the current restrictions, a survey has found.

Glasgow’s Sub Club raises over £100,000 in hours after plea to save space from permanent closure One of the world’s most renowned nightclubs has raised over £100,000 in a matter of hours, after it emerged it was at risk of permanent closure.