New chief executive of Scots heritage watchdog on how lockdown is shuttering attractions, risking jobs and putting past in peril The National Trust for Scotland has protected the country’s great historic gems and wild places for 89 years but the coronavirus pandemic has left it fighting for its survival.

Judy Murray: I was shaken to see James Bond on his feet applauding Andy There are so many highlights to choose from when I think back over Andy’s career, but one of my favourite memories is watching him play on Centre Court for the first time in 2005.