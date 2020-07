Coronavirus LIVE: Shielding restrictions to ease ahead of measures ending in August People in Scotland who are shielding due to being classed as at higher risk from coronavirus will no longer need to from August 1, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Research finds limiting time watching TV to two hours a day could minimise health risks Adults could minimise their exposure to health risks associated with watching TV if they limit viewing time to two hours a day, new research suggests.

UK Government’s coronavirus messaging ’caused unnecessary confusion’ in devolved nations Messaging from the UK Government intended for England during the Covid-19 pandemic caused “unnecessary confusion” in devolved countries, MPs have said.