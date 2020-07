A charity is urging the Scottish Government to ensure arthritis patients are not forgotten as it emerged almost half have had appointments cancelled during the coronavirus crisis.

An increasing number of nursing staff are thinking of leaving the profession, with many citing pay as a reason, a poll suggests.

TV presenter Chris Packham has joined forces with wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation to launch this year’s Big Butterfly Count.

Farmers and crofters are being offered a share of a £1 million cash pot to encourage them to become involved in forestry.

