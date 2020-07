UK demand for beef and soy fuelling Amazon fires, wildlife groups warn UK consumption of key products such as beef and soy are helping fuel fires in the Amazon and putting nature at risk, conservationists warn.

Water supply could run out within 20 years, MPs warn Parts of England risk running out of water within the next 20 years because the Government and regulators have “taken their eye of the ball”, MPs have warned.

Why everyday items such as cleaners and carpets pose health hazards… and how to reduce the risks When we talk about air pollution, the first things that spring to mind are fumes billowing from car exhausts, or toxic gases escaping into the skies from sprawling factories.