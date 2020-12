Children’s charity Barnardo’s warns of ‘toughest Christmas for a generation’ Increasing financial pressures, spiralling debt and worsening mental health mean that families across the country are facing the toughest Christmas for a generation, according to Barnardo’s.

Beauty boss: When winter comes chapping, it’s time to create the perfect pout The changing of the seasons means a change in skincare – and we should never forget our lips, according to Rose Dyson, founder of Pura Cosmetics.

Virgin Galactic unveils crew spacesuits for taking first customers into orbit Virgin Galactic has unveiled the spacesuits its pilots will wear as they fly private astronauts on future journeys to space.