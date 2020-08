Almost half consumers expect to permanently change shopping habits post-Covid Almost half of UK shoppers have said they believe the coronavirus pandemic will have a permanent impact on their habits, according to new research.

In pictures: V&A Dundee recreates Mary Quant image in fashion photoshoot V&A Dundee has taken a trip back in time to the swinging sixties ahead of the opening of a fashion exhibition celebrating the work of Mary Quant.

Scottish Government supports grassroots music venues with £2.2m fund Crucial support for grassroots music venues has been made available through a £2.2 million government fund.