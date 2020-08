Number of people moving home in Scotland ‘drops by more than a third’ The number of people moving home in Scotland dropped by more than a third in the first half of the year, according to new figures.

Aberdeen mum to take on gruelling Virtual Toughest Mudder challenge for CHAS in memory of cousin An Aberdeen mum-of-twins is taking on a gruelling charity challenge to help raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).