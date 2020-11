US election: Joe Biden on the verge of winning presidency as he takes lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania Democrat Joe Biden narrowly overtook President Donald Trump in the vote counts in Georgia and Pennsylvania, with the presidency hinging on the outcome of tight contests in key battleground states.

Look out your handbags and gladrags… How you can have dinner with Sir Rod Stewart at the Ritz Sir Rod Stewart is inviting a lucky fan to dine with him and his wife Penny Lancaster at London’s Ritz as part of a charity auction.

Beatson Cancer Charity launches virtual Santa Dash fundraiser Beatson Cancer Charity are calling on Scots to take part in a virtual Santa Dash this year as the event moves online due to the pandemic.