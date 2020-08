A limited number of fans will be able to attend next Friday’s match between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors.

A Highland football club is hoping to bring a global audience to matches after their unique kits became a viral success.

A rescue dog has hung up his protective boots and doggles after eight years and more than 300 call-outs.

The UK and Scottish governments should unite to prevent a “jobs crisis” in the coming months, Gordon Brown has said.

30 of the Best Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Alternatives for the Home These eco friendly alternatives to everyday household items offer the best way to transform homes into ethical and sustainable havens.

This Restaurant Is Serving Meals During the Coronavirus Lockdown In Quarantine Greenhouses The Mediamatic ETEN greenhouse restaurant is helping people enjoy outdoor dining again and could point the way to the future of global restaurants.

Take a Tour Around this Cluster of Recycled Floating Islands For Lounging and Enjoying the Water The floating Copenhagen islands are made from recycled materials and aim to offer visitors places for relaxing, fishing and entertaining.