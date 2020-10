Coronavirus latest: Areas of Scotland to be designated new tiered levels tomorrow as 28 new deaths recorded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the government will formally confirm which areas of Scotland will be in which level of the new framework as of November 2, tomorrow.

Dozens discharged into care homes after positive Covid-19 tests, report finds A total of 78 hospital patients in Scotland who tested positive for Covid-19 were discharged into care homes from March 1 to April 21, according to a Public Health Scotland report.

Retailers urged to stop selling fireworks by Scottish vets fearing rise in private displays Scottish vets have called on retailers to stop the sale of fireworks due to the distress they can cause to pets and wildlife.