Coronavirus vaccine: 1m Scots to get jab by end of January A million Scots will receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of January in “one of the biggest civilian logistical challenges in our lifetime”, the health secretary has confirmed.

We didn’t. We didn’t. We didn’t. We do: Couple tie the knot at fourth attempt They say Friday 13th is supposed to be unlucky but it turned out to be the best day of the year for Lindsey Hall and Nicky Rolling as they got married…at the fourth attempt.

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children.