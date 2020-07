Scots megastar Lewis Capaldi is auctioning off a number of prizes to fans to raise money for a refugee charity.

A bespoke tartan has been created to help raise essential funds for Scotland’s conservation.

Douglas Ross has announced his intention to stand in the Scottish Conservatives’ leadership contest.

The Scottish Government has advised against all but essential travel to certain areas in North West England after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Rediscover The Joy Of Cooking With this Innovative Cookware Company The Equal Parts kitchen collection offers a range of accessoires with the sole purpose of helping people rediscover the joy of cooking and eating.

The Workstation Cabin Could Be a Home Office Saviour The Hello Wood Workstation Cabin provides those working from home with their own private retreat in the comfort of their garden.

Dolphin Plants Might Be Your Next Houseplant Obsession Step aside pink houseplants, for there’s a new trend in greenery that’s sure to light up your social feeds.