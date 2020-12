Oxford / AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine set for rollout across Scotland as jab is approved for use in the UK The Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid vaccine will be deployed in Scotland within the next couple of weeks after it was approved for use in the UK.

Peace deal welcomed by canal angling metal detectors While the UK Government was locked in talks with the EU over fishing rights off our coast, a deal was also being sealed on another fishing wrangle… in Scotland’s canals.