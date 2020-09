Former Rangers Charles Green ‘should never have been prosecuted’, says Lord Advocate A former chief executive of Rangers FC is to receive a public apology from Scotland’s senior law officer, who has admitted he “should never have been prosecuted” in connection with his takeover of the football club.

Ross King: A female US president? Now that would be something to crow about, says Sheryl Sheryl Crow might be onto something: “I think 2020 is going to become an adjective. When something goes wrong people are going to say:”That is so 2020! You just got 2020’d!’”