Judy Murray: Coronavirus vaccine news has given us all a shot in the arm, but anti-vaxxers may turn out to be a real pain in the backside In the last few dark months, while we have all been turning into Zoom-bies and baking endless batches of banana bread, a group of scientists have been working tirelessly to help end the pandemic. Now, it seems, there is finally light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

NEWS SPECIAL: BiFab collapse risks loss of vital skills as experienced workers reveal they will be forced to move abroad to find jobs Skilled workers are planning to leave Scotland to work abroad days after the collapse of BiFab in another blow to Scotland’s hopes of an economic windfall from renewable energy.

BiFab: Unions demand leadership, strategy and investment while experts warn Scotland must identify and exploit new skills and assets On a clear day, construction work on the giant Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm can be seen from the coast of Fife but none of the 54 turbines will now be built in the desolate BiFab yards less than 10 miles away.