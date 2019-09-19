Thursday, September 19th 2019 Show Links
News / Scotland

LIVE BLOG: The Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail auction in Edinburgh – can funds reach £1m?

by Steven Rae
September 19, 2019, 7:15 pm
© DC ThomsonThe Lost in the Woods Oor Wullie on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.
The Lost in the Woods Oor Wullie on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.
The Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail auctions continue tonight, as statues of Scotland’s favourite son go up for sale in Edinburgh.

With Dundee’s auction raising £239,000 followed by Aberdeenshire and Inverness boosting the tally by £316,700, the total currently sits at £555,700 for the Archie Foundation.

This evening’s third auction is in aid of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital.

© Supplied
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave the OWBBT her approval when it launched back in June.

With more than 60 statues for sale at the Prestonfield House Hotel, it’s possible that the total for the week might break through the £1 million mark.

On Friday, the Glasgow-based sculptures go under the hammer at Kelvingrove Art Gallery, in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

The Sunday Post will be sharing all the news and reaction as it happens tonight in Edinburgh.

