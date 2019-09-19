LIVE BLOG: The Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail auction in Edinburgh – can funds reach £1m?

The Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail auctions continue tonight, as statues of Scotland’s favourite son go up for sale in Edinburgh.

With Dundee’s auction raising £239,000 followed by Aberdeenshire and Inverness boosting the tally by £316,700, the total currently sits at £555,700 for the Archie Foundation.

This evening’s third auction is in aid of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital.

© Supplied

With more than 60 statues for sale at the Prestonfield House Hotel, it’s possible that the total for the week might break through the £1 million mark.

Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail: Get ready for the Edinburgh and Glasgow auctions https://t.co/oYfe6yIAVr #OWBBT pic.twitter.com/K0b2anKj2D — The Sunday Post (@Sunday_Post) September 19, 2019

On Friday, the Glasgow-based sculptures go under the hammer at Kelvingrove Art Gallery, in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

The Sunday Post will be sharing all the news and reaction as it happens tonight in Edinburgh.