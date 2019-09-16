LIVE BLOG: Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail statues auctioned off for charity

A Tayside children’s charity will be the big winner tonight when the Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auctions kick off in Dundee.

The summer-long public arts project reaches its climax this week when the hundreds of statues which have thrilled thousands of people across the country go under the hammer in four charity auctions.

The Tele, in partnership with the trail’s media sponsor The Sunday Post, will be at Dundee Rep tonight to bring you all of the action as around 40 statues of Scotland’s favourite schoolboy are sold off in aid of Archie Tayside and its efforts to raise £2 million for a new twin operating theatre suite for children at Ninewells Hospital.