Oor Wullie mania comes to a conclusion tonight as the fourth, and final, BIG Bucket Trail auction takes place in Glasgow.

The auction will take place at Kelvingrove after another successful night of fundraising saw bidders raise £318,000 at the auction in Edinburgh.

The auction at Prestonfield House Hotel in the capital on Thursday evening was the third of the week, and followed Dundee raising £239,000 and Aberdeen managing £316,700.