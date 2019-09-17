LIVE BLOG: Oor Wullie statues in Aberdeen and Inverness go under the hammer

The first of four Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auctions took place in Dundee last night, raising £239,000.

Tonight, the sculptures that adorned the streets of Aberdeen and Inverness will be going under the hammer to raise thousands more for The ARCHIE Foundation.

The auction, taking place at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, kicks off at around 7.45pm.

You can follow all of the action as the bids fly in on our liveblog below!