Tuesday, September 17th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Scotland

LIVE BLOG: Oor Wullie statues in Aberdeen and Inverness go under the hammer

by Frances Rougvie
September 17, 2019, 6:45 pm Updated: September 17, 2019, 8:02 pm
© DC ThomsonExecutive Chairman of DC Thomson, Ellis Watson.
Executive Chairman of DC Thomson, Ellis Watson.
Send us a story

The first of four Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auctions took place in Dundee last night, raising £239,000.

Tonight, the sculptures that adorned the streets of Aberdeen and Inverness will be going under the hammer to raise thousands more for The ARCHIE Foundation.

The auction, taking place at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, kicks off at around 7.45pm.

You can follow all of the action as the bids fly in on our liveblog below!

Click here to follow all the action live 

Aberdeen and Inverness’s Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail LIVE Auction!

Posted by The Archie Foundation Grampian on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

Breaking