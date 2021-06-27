Little girl spotted wearing pyjamas in Dundee is ‘safe and well’

The little girl spotted wearing only her pyjamas and with bare feet in Dundee yesterday is safe and well.

Police had appealed for information after the child, aged only five or six, was seen on her own in Arthurstone Terrace just before noon.

Traced

Police Scotland has now confirmed that the child has been traced.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We would like to thank everyone for sharing our information regarding a young child seen alone on Arthurstone Terrace, Dundee yesterday.

“We can confirm the girl was located safe and well.”