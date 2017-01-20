Thousands of tickets for the hotly anticipated Little Mix concert at Slessor Gardens, Dundee were snapped up in minutes today.

The reality pop group announced last Friday they would be coming to Dundee as part of their Summer Shout Out 2017 tour.

Tickets went on sale at 9am and within just a few minutes were unavailable on major websites, including Ticketmaster.

Souvenir tickets at a higher price and resale tickets — at up to £165 — were available on some websites.

Shortly after tickets went on sale, some fans took to Twitter expressing their disappointment that the coveted briefs were no longer available.

@TicketmasterUK @LittleMix Trying to buy Dundee for my pal but it's saying no tickets available after selecting the amount I want. — Sandra Brownlie (@SandararaMFC) January 20, 2017

can't believe @LittleMix tickets in dundee sold out for dundee already — princesa (@princesareinax) January 20, 2017

And………..they're gone! Ticketmaster tickets for Little Mix Dundee are-a-gone — Jamie Milligan (@JamieMilligan21) January 20, 2017

good morning i just came online to say that i got little mix tickets for the edinburgh show instead of the dundee one but still happy 🎉 — jack🎉 (@kylieskaty) January 20, 2017

