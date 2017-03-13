The promoters of three huge concerts planned for Dundee’s Waterfront this summer have vowed to deliver the events “safely and efficiently” — despite concerns over the gigs’ capacities.

It was claimed this week that the capacity for each event at Slessor Gardens may end up being lower than the number of tickets already sold.

Several sources told the Tele that certain officials involved in organising the gigs feared the site wouldn’t be able to host as many revellers as the promoters wanted.

LHG Live is promoting the gigs — with UB40 playing in May, Little Mix performing in June and Olly Murs taking to the stage in July.

They will be the first gigs to be held at the Waterfront since the creation of the green space as part of its £1 billion redevelopment.

It’s understood around 9,000 tickets have been sold for Little Mix alone. But public entertainment licences for each event — which will determine how many people can attend — have yet to be granted by the council’s licensing committee.

Discussions over the licences have recently been held behind closed doors, with sources claiming that some officials were poised to push for lower capacities than those proposed, leaving a number of people who have already bought tickets unable to attend. It prompted city councillor Kevin Keenan to write to the authority’s chief legal officer, Roger Mennie, over the concerns.

His Labour colleague Richard McCready added: “I want Dundee to attract concerts and major national events. I also want the council to be open and transparent about the concerts at Slessor Gardens.

“I want these to be a success but we need to have the proper infrastructure to make this happen.

“We need to know that all relevant conditions have been met in terms of licensing and health and safety.”

But a spokeswoman for LHG Live moved to reassure revellers. She said: “Dundee City Council and LHG Live are working closely together to ensure the efficient and safe delivery of the concerts.

“Dundee City Council selected LHG Live to promote live concerts in the city because of our ability to deliver them safely and efficiently.

“We have received confirmation that the multi-agency safety advisory group is satisfied these events can proceed safely based on the information provided.

“It is at the licensing committee meetings that integral parts of event management such as traffic management, crowd control and capacities are discussed.

“The number of tickets sold for Little Mix and thus far for UB40 and Olly Murs are within the capacity of the applied-for licences and we will adhere to all city council conditions to ensure that criteria is met.”

Councillor Will Dawson, city development convener, said the capacity of the venue depended on the event’s layout — but that he was “satisfied” that those who have already bought tickets will be able to go.

He added: “Applications for these concerts are due to be considered at the next licensing committee on March 30.

“No objections to the events have been received from members of the public. All three events are being planned to the highest of levels following established industry guidelines.

“Slessor Gardens is a unique space and one that can accommodate many different layouts and crowd capacity levels. These events will be professionally stewarded and policed.”