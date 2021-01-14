A Tayside schoolgirl with a big heart is hoping to inspire others by raising money in memory of a local youngster who died last year.

Payton Stewart, 7, has challenged herself to cover 40 miles over the month of February to raise money for the charity Be More Ruby, which was set up last year in memory of Ruby Stewart who died from a rare form of cancer.

Along with her family Payton, who attends Longforgan Primary School, will be walking, running, cycling and scooting around the village to cover the full 40 miles.

But she is hoping her efforts will inspire others to also challenge themselves to travel 40 miles in February for the charity.

Mum Julie said: “During Christmas and new year Payton spoke to myself and my husband about doing some fundraising for people with cancer.

“I don’t know where it came from, one night she just asked if she could make some juice to sell for charity and we said ‘okay’.

“But we realised quite quickly she would only be able to sell that to myself and my husband at the moment and that would not raise a lot of money.

“So we came up with the 40 miles for February challenge and she is looking specifically to raise money for Be More Ruby.

“Payton goes to Racquet Buddies and Ruby used to go to those classes too so that is how she knows about the charity.”

Since coming up with the idea, Payton and her mum have worked with Hayley Donnelly at Racquet Buddies to try and get as many people as possible involved.

They have now set up a JustGiving page for people to donate to Payton and other’s efforts.

Julie continued: “It’s open to anyone else who wants to join and get involved.

“It started off as something quite small and it has got really big which is awesome.

“I am very proud of her coming up with this idea to raise money and I really hope it can be a success for her.

“And with the coronavirus lockdown it is a good way to get kids and families outside and active because we are not doing that so much right now.

“Payton is really looking forward to it.

“It is a bit scary because this is the first time she has done anything like this, but she is excited to be able to help people.

“We will just see how much she is able to raise because we could get anything from £20 to £1 million.

“We understand times are hard for people at the moment and people are doing whatever they can for others.”

Those who want to request fundraising and record sheets to take part alongside Payton can email Julie on paytons40forfebruary@gmail.com