Listening service and food parcels on hand for those in need in Dundee

A Dundee-based community group is providing food parcels and a listening service for those in need across the city.

Dundee Thegither began its seven-days-a-week service approximately two weeks ago, with the aim of making sure people are fed during the coronavirus crisis.

Sheena Wellington, one of the phone handlers, said: “We’re offering support to anyone that needs it. It started because people felt that must be something we could do to help during this time.

“We have around 15 phone handlers, working four different shifts, from 10am until 10pm daily.

“Most of our handlers are at home because they’re either elderly or disabled. Quite a few of them have worked for the Samaritans and other support services before so they’re experienced at providing help.

“If the call doesn’t go to a person directly it goes to a voicemail. All you need to do is leave your name and number and someone will ring you back.

“Anyone is welcome to use the service. If you need something, whether it is a chat or a food parcel, we will be there. Some people just want to talk because they’re on their own in their house.

“We also give people any information that they require, if they don’t want to use one of the official services. We don’t give medical information but we will point people in the right direction.

“We cover the whole of Dundee at present and our delivery drivers will go where they need to. I imagine we will be able to target drivers to specific areas as the situation develops.

“All of the deliveries are contactless and individuals will know we are coming beforehand.”

The group, set up by a number of volunteers including Lee Mills, are currently seeking more drivers in order to support their efforts.

Anyone who is able to offer their services or provide a donation to Dundee Thegither can do so by contacting their Facebook page, emailing covid19dundee@yahoo.com or phoning 01382 413072.

Those seeking assistance from the group should ring 01382 413072.