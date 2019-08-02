Listen: Recordings tell story of Monifieth pensioner’s amazing life during the war and beyond

One of the area’s oldest residents has left behind a treasure trove of memories spanning almost 100 years.

Emily MacDonald died in a nursing home in Monifieth aged 102 last Monday.

But just months before she died she decided to sit down with her granddaughter, Jennifer Keir, a speech and language therapist, and recorded her memories of her life in Dundee across 94 years.

The memories cover her time in the city, from when she first arrived at the age of eight with her parents, through the rest of her life.

Included on the recordings are her recollections of love blossoming over hot Oxo, her first alcoholic drink and training as a milliner.

She also recalls her experiences during the Second World War, when she worked as a motorbike mechanic and dabbled in the black market for extra butter rations.

Jennifer, 47, of Monifieth said: “My gran was a very smart and capable lady and loved to talk about the past.

“Through my work I got the idea of sitting down with her and recording her memories.

“Although she was over 100 at the time, she had a very clear recollection of her years in Dundee while growing up.”

© Supplied

Jennifer and her mum, Moira McLeish, 71, from Wellbank, agreed to share Emily’s story and tape recording with the Tele because they felt it was a personal snapshot of her life in the city.

The pair also believe it provides an interesting insight into life during the early days of the 20th Century.

Jennifer said that the young Emily Whiteley travelled to Tayside with her parents from their home in Yorkshire when her dad came to work in the family botanical brewing firm R & E Whiteley in Hill Street.

The family lived in Burgess Street and Emily and her sister Flo went to Morgan Academy, before Emily, aged only 15, went to train as a milliner at Brodie Wilson’s hat shop on Nethergate.

© DC Thomson

Moira said: “My grandmother decided that mum needed a profession so she went to work in a very posh hat shop.”

She said that after Emily had served her time she went to work in Mina Robertson’s hat shop on Wellgate. It was when she worked there that she met her future husband, John MacDonald, who worked in a grocer shop across the road.

In the recording, which has been heard by the Tele, Emily talks about love blossoming when she would go to collect a hot Oxo drink for the lady she worked with, although Emily herself preferred an apple.

In the recording Emily said: “I went to the shop every day and I think John noticed me more than I noticed him.”

However, he eventually won her over and the couple were married on December 2 1940.

By this time the war had begun and Emily had been called up for war duty.

She went to a garage in Ward Road where she qualified as a mechanic working on motor bikes for the war effort.

In the recording she said: “On the first day I had to walk all the way through the garage to get to the office, I got loads of wolf whistles and was so embarrassed.”

At their staff dance, Emily also tasted her first alcoholic drink at the hotel venue in Castle Street – although she can’t remember what it was she drank.

Emily also spoke about having to walk to the garage from their house in Burgess Street during the blackout, morning and night.

She states: “It wasn’t that easy in the dark walking all the way from Ward Road, through the High Street and up the Wellgate steps to Burgess Street. These were grim days but we plodded along and we had some fun times.”

Jennifer said: “It was fascinating listening to my gran. I’m so glad we were able to sit down with her and record her many memories.”