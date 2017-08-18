LISTEN: Official song for Dundee European Capital of Culture 2023 bid revealed

The soundtrack to Dundee’s European Capital of Culture 2023 bid has been revealed.

The song, ‘Over Bridges’, was masterminded by Gary Clark of hit city band Danny Wilson.

The four-minute track was written by young artist Adam Hunter and features a prestigious cast of local musicians including The View’s Kyle Falconer, Model Aeroplanes, St.Martiins and Gary Clark himself.

Each of the young artists wrote and performed their own verse with Gary producing the final track.

Gary said: “I had been working on the debut album of a young artist called Adam Hunter and we had written a song called Bridges that was about returning to Dundee and seeing that iconic view of the city and crossing the bridges to home.

“I immediately thought that the chorus of that song was perfect but strongly felt that a song representing Dundee should be performed by a cross section of local musical talent.”

The 55-year-old said he immediately thought about getting Kyle Falconer involved in the song-making process.

He said: “I am a massive fan of the View and his incredible voice and songwriting and it seemed to me that no song representing Dundee’s talent could possibly be complete without Kyle.

“Thankfully he said an enthusiastic ‘yes’ and came into my studio the next week. I wanted everyone to put their own unique spin on the song and the theme.

He added: “Kyle came up with the melody you hear right after the first listen, and he’d written his lyric within ten minutes of hearing the track. We were in the studio less than an hour and we he had the first verse completed.”

On the finished piece, Gary did say he wished he could have featured more local acts.

He said: “My only regret is the amount of Dundee music talent that isn’t represented. I keep thinking about all of these great bands and writers and singers but of course, if I could include them all, the song would be approximately one year in length.

“The line had to be drawn somewhere and I was happy that we were able to showcase more established artists with some of the young talent that Dundee is producing right now.”

Bid director Bryan Beattie added : “It’s a great song that captures the spirit of Dundee and how folk connect and reconnect with the city.

“We want 2023 to give opportunities to young artists, and Gary has done that instinctively in the way he’s produced Over Bridges. It’s a brilliant bid anthem and signature tune all in one.”

Dundee’s bid to be the European Capital of Culture will be submitted in October.