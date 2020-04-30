LISTEN: Nicola Sturgeon says there will be no lifting of full coronavirus lockdown next week

The first minister says there will be no lifting of full lockdown restrictions – or “anything remotely like it” – when the rules are reviewed next week.

Governments in the UK are due to look at whether existing measures should stay in place for a further three weeks.

In an interview with Wave FM, to be broadcast today, Nicola Sturgeon said we can expect many restrictions to stay until the end of this year or beyond.

And she said she could give no guarantees that people would be allowed to see loved ones again in that time.

Ms Sturgeon told the radio station: “You certainly will not see lockdown lifted in its entirety or anything remotely like it next week and I think it’s important to be clear about that.

“I can’t guarantee any of these restrictions will be lifted next week because we’re still studying the data, looking at exactly what is happening with the virus.

“But you know, of course, we will be looking equally to see if there are aby things we can ease up a little bit or lift if it’s safe to do that.

“But I go back to my point, this is going to be quite slow, it’s going to be gradual, and it’s going to be in a phased way.”

She has also confirmed that schools in Scotland will not return “as normal” before the summer – saying that any return in the next two months would likely only allow some children to go back to the classroom.