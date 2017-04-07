Home » Life » Celebrity Life » LISTEN: Harry Styles’ much-anticipated first solo single is ‘perfect’

By Press Association,

Harry Styles compared releasing his first solo single to “giving birth” as fans gave their seal of approval to his new track.

The One Direction singer, 23, debuted Sign Of The Times following fevered anticipation about how the single would sound.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

He told Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show: “I hope people like it.

“It’s a bit weird. I feel like I’ve been hibernating in the studio for so long and you hear it in the safety of the studio and now it’s time to give birth.”

Harry’s upcoming album has been narrowed down from around 70 songs, most of which were penned in Jamaica.

Fans gushed about the track on Twitter.

 

Harry said the song was the track he is “most proud of writing”.

Asked about his mum’s response, he joked: “My mum liked it which was handy.”

He said of penning the album in Jamaica: “I just wanted to not be somewhere that I’d get distracted. It was 360 of writing, you’d go home for dinner, write at the house then go back to the studio. I liked being away from everything and doing it like that.”

