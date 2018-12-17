LIST: Traffic restrictions in place for roadworks in several parts of Dundee this week

A number of roadworks are set to take place in Dundee.

Parking restrictions are in place on Rosebank Street between Stirling Street and Constitution Street while the refurbishment of an SSE substation takes place.

Hill Street will be closed between Strathmartine Road and Bruce Street until Friday for service connections related to the new housing developments at the former Butterburn Square.

Perth Road will have off-peak temporary traffic lights until Monday for drainage works.

The A90 Kingsway West will have overnight lane closures between Coupar Angus Road and Buttars Road for lighting works.

The A90 at Myrekirk will also have eastbound lanes closed overnight on Wednesday, between 7.30pm-6.30am, for barrier repairs.

And Broughty Ferry Road will have off-peak temporary traffic lights on Friday in order to facilitate BT cable repairs.