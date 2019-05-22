LIST: There are the most fuel-efficient cars of the UK’s top 10 best-sellers

April saw the second highest increase in petrol prices since 2000, according to the RAC.

During the month, average unleaded prices rose 5.44p to 128.06p per litre.

Fuel economy is, therefore, an important factor for drivers when they choose which car to buy.

Research by Euro Car Parts pitted the top 10 most purchased cars in 2018 against each other to see which could travel the furthest on one tank of petrol.

Ford Focus was top with one full tank able to carry the driver up to 1,112 miles. The Ford Fiesta, the most popular car in Britain, was only able to cover 74 per cent of that total journey – 821-miles.

The research also looked at who much each of the top 10 cars cost to fill with one tank of fuel. The VW Polo is the cheapest at £51.20, with the BMW 3 Series most expensive at £76.80.

© Euro Garages

Chris Barella, vice president of Sales at Euro Car Parts said: “Trying to travel on only one tank of petrol can actually be harder than it sounds. Driving efficiently doesn’t always come naturally.

“However, when purchasing a motor, it’s worth considering which cars are the most fuel efficient.

“The overall savings you could make could go towards the cost of a whole car after a few years!

“Not only is driving efficiently good for our pockets – it’s also better for the environment.”