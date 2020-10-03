List of today’s last trains to Dundee as ScotRail winds down services early amid rain warning

ScotRail has announced alterations to its journey schedule in the north and east of Scotland today due to expected bad weather in the area.

Flood alerts have been issued for Tayside and Fife amid warnings of heavy and persistent rainfall.

The train firm said it would be imposing a blanket 40mph speed limit across the affected areas and reducing the frequency of its services ahead of a controlled shutdown of the network at around 7pm.

With an Amber weather warning from @MetOffice in place for the east and north of Scotland later today, we’ll reduce the frequency of services running in these areas from late afternoon, with a controlled shut down of the network around 19:00 tonight. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 3, 2020

The last train from Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee will now leave at 7.07pm, with the final train in the opposite direction on the route leaving Dundee at 6.57pm.

On the Edinburgh to Perth route the last trains will leave the capital at 6.42pm and the Fair City at 7.11pm.

The last train from Edinburgh to Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose will leave at 7.00pm, and the final service from Arbroath towards Dundee goes at 6.18pm.

The final train from Edinburgh to Glenrothes via Kirkcaldy departs Edinburgh at 6.22pm and, in the other direction, leaves Glenrothes at 7.30pm.

On the Edinburgh to Glenrothes route via Cowdenbeath, the last trains depart Edinburgh at 6.49pm and Glenrothes at 7.17pm.