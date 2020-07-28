List of Dundee eateries taking part in Eat Out to Help Out scheme now available

Forty-five restaurants within two miles of Dundee city centre have registered for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Customers can get 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person.

Diners can take advantage of the offer every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3-31, as many times as they like.

It is hoped the scheme will provide a boost to the struggling hospitality industry.

In August, when many premises will have reopened, the government hopes diners will be enticed in by the discount on offer.

Dundee-based eateries taking part include the The Bach, Mozza, Taza and the Flame Tree Cafe

Customers don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and they can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend.

Alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded from the offer.

A list of some of the restaurants taking part in the local area

The Bach, Meadowside

Nicolls Bar and Restaurant, Commercial Street

Blend Coffee Lounge, Reform Street

Coffee & Co, Reform Street

Sportsterz, Ward Road

Henry’s Coffee House, Seagate and City Square

Market, Seagate

The Pancake Place, Reform Street

Italian Grill, City Square

Madigan’s, Castle Street

The Flame Tree Cafe, Exchange Street

Fisher & Donaldson, Whitehall Street

Chopstix Dundee

The blue room, Nethergate

Bubu, Nethergate

The Brothy, Whitehall Street

Serendipities, Union Street

Yamm Buffet, Whitehall Street

Taza, City Quay

Mozza, Whitehall Street

Abandon Ship, Whitehall Crescent

Gidi Grill, City Quay

Bird and Bear, Whitehall Crescent

Empire State Coffee, Whitehall Crescent

Dynamo, Union Street

Malmaison Dundee, Whitehall Crescent

Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa, West Victoria Dock Road

Porters Bar & Restaurant, City Quay

Dukes Corner, Brown Street

3 Session Street

Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant, Session Street

Rishis Indian Aroma, Hawkhill

The Parlour Cafe, Westport

Sleeperz Hotel, South Union Street

The Tinsmith, Old Hawkhill

For the full list, head over to this link.