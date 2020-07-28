List of Dundee eateries taking part in Eat Out to Help Out scheme now available

Forty-five restaurants within two miles of Dundee city centre have registered for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Customers can get 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person.
Diners can take advantage of the offer every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3-31, as many times as they like.
It is hoped the scheme will provide a boost to the struggling hospitality industry.
In August, when many premises will have reopened, the government hopes diners will be enticed in by the discount on offer.
Dundee-based eateries taking part include the The Bach, Mozza, Taza and the Flame Tree Cafe
Customers don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and they can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend.
Alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded from the offer.
A list of some of the restaurants taking part in the local area
- The Bach, Meadowside
- Nicolls Bar and Restaurant, Commercial Street
- Blend Coffee Lounge, Reform Street
- Coffee & Co, Reform Street
- Sportsterz, Ward Road
- Henry’s Coffee House, Seagate and City Square
- Market, Seagate
- The Pancake Place, Reform Street
- Italian Grill, City Square
- Madigan’s, Castle Street
- The Flame Tree Cafe, Exchange Street
- Fisher & Donaldson, Whitehall Street
- Chopstix Dundee
- The blue room, Nethergate
- Bubu, Nethergate
- The Brothy, Whitehall Street
- Serendipities, Union Street
- Yamm Buffet, Whitehall Street
- Taza, City Quay
- Mozza, Whitehall Street
- Abandon Ship, Whitehall Crescent
- Gidi Grill, City Quay
- Bird and Bear, Whitehall Crescent
- Empire State Coffee, Whitehall Crescent
- Dynamo, Union Street
- Malmaison Dundee, Whitehall Crescent
- Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa, West Victoria Dock Road
- Porters Bar & Restaurant, City Quay
- Dukes Corner, Brown Street
- 3 Session Street
- Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant, Session Street
- Rishis Indian Aroma, Hawkhill
- The Parlour Cafe, Westport
- Sleeperz Hotel, South Union Street
- The Tinsmith, Old Hawkhill
For the full list, head over to this link.
