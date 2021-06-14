EWAN GURR: Lisa Keogh spoke the truth with courage in the Abertay vagina row

I would never have regarded defining a woman as someone who has a vagina and the capacity to reproduce as particularly contentious ideas.

Likewise the statement that men have a genetic disposition to be physically stronger than women.

No so apparently, as Abertay University student Lisa Keogh discovered when she stepped outside the institutional orthodoxy in our brave new world and found her comments under scrutiny.

Last week, she was exonerated following disciplinary proceedings and will now graduate with a degree in law.

The university contests the idea this was about free speech but Lisa disagrees and

last week we met to discuss the situation and the outcome.

Lisa, 29, says she participated in a series of online lectures between December 2020 and March 2021 in a final module for her degree on Gender, Feminism and the Law.

She has spent four years at Abertay and the final module covered several subjects

including abortion, surrogacy, pornography, rape and rough sex.

Lisa said: “In one lecture, we discussed transgender rights, the vital role of equality

in the legal system and I added we cannot always expect equal outcomes.”

What makes a woman?

In her interactions with fellow students, she was asked what constitutes a

woman.

Lisa, a former mechanic, responded that her experiences of working in a

predominantly male workforce had shown her men are genetically stronger than women.

“There were times I needed to ask the blokes to do stuff for me and they did,” she said.

On April 16, Abertay University sent an email to Lisa stating: “The University has

received an allegation that you have made inappropriate comments during class

discussions which could be construed as discriminatory.”

A statement issued by Abertay on its Twitter account on June 9, said: “Lisa Keogh was not subject to disciplinary action for expressing so-called ‘unacceptable opinions’ about gender identity, or any other topic.”

There is a clear conflict between these two statements.

What or how? Distinction matters

While the university has a responsibility to investigate allegations of inappropriate

behaviour, as stated in the student code of conduct, the email refers to “inappropriate comments” which implicates what she said but not how she said it.

By publicly stating action was not taken over what she said, when the email indicates the opposite, they are massaging the truth in their statement, which said they received “a complaint about the behaviour of Ms Keogh”.

Abertay University has at least been economical with the truth and at worst besmirched the character of a student who merely stated an opinion which happens to be endorsed by large scale scientific consensus.

And this, from an institution instructing people how to interpret and apply the law.

Lisa says she is upset about the statement because it could have an impact on her job prospects if people believe she is abusive.”

She had been looking forward to her graduation ceremony but has decided against

attending following her experience with the university.

“I am so glad to be out of that stifling institution,” she told me.

“I am going to take the summer and enjoy it with my boys. I am keen to pursue opportunities to become a human right’s lawyer, to support children and those who are not able to access justice.”

So much for free speech

Asked what she hopes will be the outcome of the situation, Lisa says she wants universities to be safe places for open and free debate.

But she believes a framework needs to be put in place around the disciplinary process to protect the wellbeing of students when “vexatious and malicious complaints” are made about them.

She adds: “Abertay talks about hurting the feelings of others but I have also been hurt by this process – yet my emotions don’t appear to matter because I expressed the unorthodox opinion.”

Abertay made the right decision in the end, but what this shameful process reveals is that institutions which were once bastions of critical thinking are neither willing to defend truth nor students courageous enough to proclaim it.