Links Health Centre staff pay it forward and donate to Monifieth foodbank

Staff from Links Health Centre have backed the NHS Tayside Pays it Forward campaign by donating food and toiletries to a local food charity.

Team members, have been collecting a range of items, which will be donated to Montrose Foodbank.

Community staff nurse Tracy Toshney said: “The residents of Montrose have been so incredibly kind to us these past few months that we felt we wanted to acknowledge this by giving back to our local community.

“Everyone in the team was on board with donating to the Montrose Foodbank.”

She added: “This way we can help our local people who may need a little bit of extra help at this time.”

The NHS Tayside Pays it Forward campaign was started by members of staff who wanted to donate items to communities across Tayside to say thank you for the support they have received during the Covid-19 pandemic.