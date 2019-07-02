Line of Duty star Martin Compston spotted in Dundee City Square as filming for new drama gets under way

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been spotted in Dundee city centre this afternoon as filming gets under way for the crime drama Traces.

Television crews took over Dundee City Square on Tuesday for filming of the series, which was created by Fife writer Val McDermid.

Dundee councillor Lynne Short tweeted a photo of the Sweet Sixteen actor on set.

She said: “It’s not every day you get Hollywood royalty pics from the balcony. if you fancy a tour of the City Chambers, happy to oblige!”

⁦@martin_compston⁩ It’s not everyday you get Hollywood royalty pics from the balcony. If you fancy a tour of the City Chambers happy to oblige! #Traces #DundeeisNow pic.twitter.com/0TAgdgxP4H — Lynne R Short (@LynnesnpR) July 2, 2019

The actor also posted a photo to his Twitter page of himself next to the City Square’s Oor Wullie statue.

Suspense-filled thriller Traces will see three female forensic scientists delve into an unsolved murder case.

The script for the six-part series, which will be partly filmed in Dundee, was written by Amelia Bullmore.

The show will also star Molly Windsor, Laura Fraser and Jennifer Spence.