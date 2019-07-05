Line of Duty star Martin Compston pays a visit to Dundee University

Line of Duty star Martin Compston paid a visit to Dundee University earlier this week.

The cast and crew of Traces visited the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) as filming for the six-part drama continues in the city.

Martin Compston and his co-star, Molly Windsor, visited the centre, which coincided with a celebration to mark the third anniversary of its opening.

The invite to the centre came from its director, Professor Niamh Nic Daéid — who is also a scientific adviser for the show.

She said: “It is a real pleasure to work with Amelia Bullmore, the writer of Traces, as well as the cast and the production team from RED Production Company and, of course, Val McDermid, who came up with the idea.

“We are working with the team to show some of the real science behind the forensic science showcased in this exciting new series.”

The Traces crew have been filming in Dundee all week with the series following the work of the fictitious Scottish Institute of Forensic Science.

The programme is scheduled to air on the Alibi channel later this year.