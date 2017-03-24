A host of comedy stars have been added to the line-up for Dundee’s new summer music festival.

Carnival Fifty Six, which takes place at Camperdown Park in August, will welcome the likes of Richard Herring, Matt Richardson, Andrew Maxwell and Simon Evans for a series of stand-up gigs.

Glenn Wool, Phil Nichol, Kai Humphries, Iain Stirling, Jenny Bede, Mark Nelson, Billy Kirkwood and Chris Betts will also appear.

Meanwhile, further artists have been added to the music line-up.

Joining stars like Mark Ronson, Rudimental and Clean Bandit will be garage rockers Avalanche Party, Glasgow indie trio Baby Strange, Perth’s Red Pine Timber Company and Dundee-born music critic Jim Gellatly — who has enjoyed a broadcasting career spanning 20 years and will perform a DJ set. Also on the bill are Five Cousins and Aberdeen four-piece The Cliftons.

Festival director Craig Blyth said: “This year’s comedy stage will be an important part of the festival and is guaranteed to add a lot of laughs across the weekend.

“There are some great names joining us as well as the very best in emerging comedians, and we would encourage everyone to check them out.

“We’re also pleased to be announcing more artists to the line up including some really exciting new talents.

“Carnival Fifty Six is shaping up to be a highlight of the summer and everyone is invited.”

Irish comedian Maxwell is a star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo and John Bishop’s Only Joking on Sky, and is renowned for his social commentary.

Meanwhile, Evans is a regular of TV comedy shows including Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and a series of radio programmes.

Herring has been described as one of the leading hidden masters of British comedy, and recently took part in a podcast with Russell Brand, Stephen Fry and Simon Pegg.

Englishman Richardson is best-known as a co-presenter of ITV2’s spin-off show The Xtra Factor, as well as a presenter on Virgin Radio.

He also makes regular appearances on shows such as Celebrity Juice, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side.