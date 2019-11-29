Linda McDonald ‘needs more time’ before she feels up for meeting with Humza Yousaf

Linda McDonald said she needs more time before she feels up to having a meeting with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Mr Yousaf had offered to meet Linda just days after a damning serious case review (SCR) into how Robbie McIntosh was allowed out of prison to attack her.

© PA

However, Linda and husband Matt decided that the meeting was too soon.

She said: “I have had a rollercoaster of a week. I am exhausted and it’s all been so overwhelming.

“I was grateful for the offer to meet him. However, I only received the report at the start of the week and I’ve not had time to fully digest it.

“I need to read it thoroughly several times and really get my head round every detail in it.

“My initial reaction is that the report is good in parts but there are a lot of things I’m not happy about.

“I need to be able to know exactly what I want to say to the secretary when I do eventually meet him. Matt and I took legal advice and decided to ask for a postponement of my meeting with him.”

Linda said she still hopes to meet Mr Yousaf some time in the near future.

She said: “I have things I want to discuss with him. For starters I need to know that all the recommendations contained in the SCR will be fully implemented.

“I still need to feel fully reassured that this will never happen to anyone else ever again through mistakes made on the part of the authorities.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government confirmed the McDonald family had decided not to meet the justice secretary this week.

Meanwhile Scotland’s first minister has been accused of refusing to consider the possibility of giving judges the option to put the country’s worst criminals in prison for the rest of their life.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “I asked Nicola Sturgeon if she would give judges the power to ensure a repeat of McIntosh’s case doesn’t happen again.

“She refuted the idea of new legislation. She is trying to pass the buck with this issue rather than addressing it herself.”

Murderer McIntosh was on home leave when he attempted to kill Linda as she walked her dog Betsy in Templeton Woods.

The SCR admitted that better sharing of information between different public bodies could have “reduced the risk to the public”.