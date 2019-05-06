Linda ‘left shaking’ after winning Tele Match Three competition

A Barnhill woman has said she was left shaking when she was told that she had won the Tele’s Match Three competition.

Linda McPherson scooped £500 after spotting her winning sequence of images in yesterday’s paper.

Earlier this week we gave readers the chance to win the cash by matching up a winning Dundee location, along with an iconic city item and the name of a local street.

Linda scooped the jackpot with her sequence of Broughty Castle, a Dundee “peh” and the sign for Bash Street.

Linda has been an Evening Telegraph reader for decades.

She said: “I’ve always bought the Tele to keep up to date with local news.

“I always enter your competitions.

“I won £20 in your last World Cup competition but I’ve never won anything this big before,” she added.

Linda plans to treat her family with her winnings.

She said: “I think I’ll use some of the money to treat my family to a lovely meal.

“The rest I might use for a treat for myself.”