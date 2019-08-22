Linda fears she will face third Christmas waiting for answers over attack by Dundee killer

Linda McDonald fears she will have to face a third Christmas waiting for answers about why Robbie McIntosh was released from prison before he attacked her and left her for dead.

Despite initially being told she could expect answers by last December, Linda has now been told it could be the end of this year before a report into the case is published.

She said: “I wanted to be able to go Christmas shopping for the first time in three years without this hanging over me.

“It now looks like that isn’t going to happen as I will still not have the answers I am desperately hoping for.”

Linda was left fighting for her life after being attacked by McIntosh in Templeton Woods in August 2017 while he was on day release from prison.

McIntosh was convicted of the murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001 and carried out his brutal attack on Linda 17 years later.

A significant case review (SCR) into the circumstances leading to the attack on Linda is being carried out by Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA).

The report was initially expected earlier this year but is yet to appear.

Linda said: “I have just learned that it will be the end of the year before the report is published.

“I am extremely upset and disappointed by this.

“I was initially told that I would have the answers I am looking for by last Christmas but that never happened.

“Then in June I was told the final report from the chairman of the SCR would be available for the executive team by the end of the month.

“I have to believe what I am being told but I am extremely concerned this is taking so long.

“I am definitely worried that, as time goes on, we won’t get the answers we are looking for.

“This report will have to go to all the agencies’ lawyers for redaction, and despite being assured I will see the report before it is released for publication, I am very concerned that there won’t be full transparency about who was responsible for allowing him out to attack me.”

Linda’s ordeal was highlighted recently during a Channel 5 documentary which detailed the harrowing incident.

Linda added: “I am determined to continue to fight in a bid to prevent what happened to me happening to anyone else.”

A spokesman for MAPPA Tayside said: “There is no set date for conclusion or publication of the report.

“Throughout this process the chairman of MAPPA Strategic Oversight Group has maintained regular contact with the family to keep them informed of the multi-agency review’s progress.

“All parties are working to ensure there are no delays in the process while ensuring we support the independent reviewer to deliver a full report.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr has launched a Bill in the Scottish Parliament to give Scots judges the power to impose whole life sentences to those convicted of the most serious violent and sexual crimes, including murder.

Mr Kerr said: “It is unacceptable that a victim of such a heinous crime has to wait so long for answers.

“Decisions about parole and home release are made with little explanation as to why.

“The views of victims are given very little weight in the process.

“It’s time these cases were prevented from happening.”