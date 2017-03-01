Limmy announces second appearance in Dundee

Scottish comedian Limmy has added a new Dundee date on his tour.

The funnyman, who’s real name is Brian Limond, will now take to the stage at the Dundee Rep on Sunday June 25.

A second date in the city was added due to popular demand after tickets for the Glaswegian’s first appearance at The Rep on Sunday May 14 quickly sold out.

His UK-wide tour is to promote his new book That’s Your Lot.

One thing you can expect from my book tour is fantastic music while you get seated. I'll add this to the playlist: https://t.co/EmISAsKC3R — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 20, 2016

Limmy first shot to fame with his cult TV show Limmy’s Show which first aired on BBC in January 2010.

The show is promoted as “a night of storytelling and chit chat as he introduces his second book, featuring stories that are dafter and darker than before. Includes audience Q&A and book signing.”

Tickets are available from the Dundee Rep website.