Limited edition craft beer launched to celebrate play about legendary Dundee Utd boss Jim McLean

A limited edition craft lager has been launched to celebrate the opening of a new play about Dundee United’s legendary manager Jim McLean.

Bottles of 1909 – named after the year United were founded – will be on sale at Dundee Rep during the three week run of Smile, a two-man show about the Tangerines’ league winning gaffer.

It was made by Law Brewing Company and came from a joint idea by owner Danny Cullen and members of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

Danny, 50, said: “I know one of the members on their committee and we came with the idea of our beer for the foundation and the Dundee Rep.

“Some of the foundation members helped prepare the beer and then label them which was good fun.

“I have introduced tangerine into the mix as a nod to United’s colours and to give it an extra kick. I have made 1,800 bottles and it is going to be sold during the run of the play.”

Martin Manzi, 61, a steering group member on DUSF, said: “It was good fun putting it all together for the show.”