A Dundee woman has transformed her front garden into a spooktacular display for local families to enjoy.

Clare Stansfield’s ghoulish garden, on Old Craigie Road, has already got locals in a frightful state with Halloween just a fortnight away.

She decided to create her display to help ensure youngsters will still get to enjoy the annual event, which for most will be very different due to the pandemic.

The 38-year-old, who earlier this year raised money for Brown Street Kennels, with an alphabet animal display in her garden, said: “I was aware that a lot of children around here usually go out guising on Halloween night.

“I always have lots at my door and love to see what they have dressed up as and hand out sweets and treats.

“I realised that this year that might not be possible so I decided to try to do something to still bring a little bit of Halloween fun to the local area for the children.”

Clare used her artistic talents and created a whole garden’s worth of painted wooden Halloween symbols – including pumpkins, gravestones, a few body parts and a zombie’s hand.

She said: “I placed them in my front garden and already people have been stopping and taking a look and really enjoying what I have done.

“One lady even brought her little dog all dressed up for Halloween and asked if she could take a few photos of it with the creations.”

Clare said she would be delighted for people to visit her garden, which is clearly visible from the pavement.

She said: “It worked well in the summer time when I designed my alphabet zoo and everyone was really careful about social distancing and other restrictions so I don’t think it should be a problem this time either.”

Clare said that this time round her ghoulish garden creations were not intended as a fundraiser but just as a bit of fun.

“I have fun doing it and I just wanted to cheer everyone up and make sure the kids weren’t getting too bored with everything that has been happening,” she added.

Clare’s animal magic garden in the summer raised £550 for the dog shelter.

She added: “Because of the pandemic I haven’t been able to go along and hand over that money but I just wanted everyone to know it’s there and ready to be given to them as soon as possible.”