A big-hearted Angus schoolgirl is spending her birthday money giving out tea, coffee and biscuits to those in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lily White, 9, decided to create 100 ‘cup of friendship’ boxes with the money her mum and dad had set aside for her birthday party, which ended up being cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown.

To show those who were alone or isolated there were still people in the community thinking about them, Lily filled the boxes with teabags, coffee sachets, milk and packets of biscuits.