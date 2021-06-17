Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Food and drink

Like father, like son: Invercamey Dairy founders deliver fresh milk to around 1,000 doorsteps per week

By Karla Sinclair
June 17, 2021, 11:45 am
© Wullie Marr / DCT MediaRichard Fisher, left, with his son, Owen, and father, Alexander
In the run-up to Father’s Day, Karla Sinclair speaks to fathers, sons and brothers who work together in the Scottish food and drink industry to find out their secrets to success.

Tasked with delivering their fresh milk to approximately 1,000 doorsteps and a number of independent retailers across the north-east every week, Invercamey Dairy has cemented itself as one of the region’s most prominent drinks producers.

