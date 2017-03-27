Brechin man Jim Macrae is keen to shed light on whether he has a record-breaking bulb in his bathroom.

Jim and his late wife Doris bought a two-bedroom flat in the town for £6,100 in 1977.

Almost four decades later, he has never had to change the lightbulb in the bathroom!

The former textile worker is keen to establish whether the bulb is a record-breaker.

“It’s just a normal bayonet lightbulb — one of these bulbs that’s supposed to heat the bathroom a bit but doesn’t really,” said Jim, 79.

“Goodness knows how long it had been there before I bought the flat in July 1977.

“But I’m absolutely certain I’ve never had to change the bulb.

“I wondered if it could possibly be a record.”

Jim added: “We bought the flat from a man who was a local vet.

“My wife died 10 years ago in July. She would mention the light bulb as well, saying ‘that bulb’s still lasting’.

“We’ve mentioned it to friends and family over the years — they all think it’s amazing.

“It would be an easy enough bulb to replace if it ever did go.

“I just wondered if there are any readers who have a lightbulb which has lasted longer.

“It’s got to the stage now where, every time I switch it on, I’m waiting to hear it pop.

“I’m changing lightbulbs like there’s no tomorrow in the living room but the bathroom bulb just keeps on going.”