Life’s a beach for Perth sports fan working on the island of Bermuda

There was a time when Gayle Lindsay ran around Perth’s North Inch on wintry days when she was a Perth Strathtay Harriers athlete.

Now her sporting world has completely changed as she is in the much warmer sun-soaked beach island of Bermuda where she is financial controller with the Atlantic island’s football association.

And, as winter approaches, Gayle is happy to be working away on the sunshine isle while sparing a thought for other family members back in Perth.

She said: “I joined the Bermuda Football Association in March of last year, a point at which Bermuda had a relatively low profile on the regional and international football scene.

“Our men’s national team recently participated in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

“It’s the first time Bermuda has ever qualified for the tournament and they are the smallest nation to have ever qualified.

“The island’s population is only 71,000 and the national team recently recorded a 2-0 victory over Panama who are ranked 100 places higher than Bermuda in the current Fifa rankings.”

Gayle, a former Perth High School pupil, said: “I can only describe my first 18 months as exciting, busy and extremely interesting.

“I’m proud to be part of what the Bermuda FA is achieving, not only with the senior men’s national team but also with our youth programmes and the growth of girls football on the island.”

Gayle continued: “During my time at Perth High, I immersed myself in a world of sport.

“My lunchtimes were filled with dance rehearsals, hockey practise and table tennis and my evenings were taken up with running with Strathtay.

“I also coached a variety of sports at Bell’s Sports Centre.

“After high school, I pursued a degree in accounting and economics, which inevitably drew me into the accounting profession.

“I was fortunate to attain my present position which allows me to combine my knowledge of accounting with my passion for sport.

“Now I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”