Lifelong Arab with just weeks to live meets footballing heroes

A lifelong Arab, who has just weeks to live, got to cap off his bucket list by meeting his footballing heroes.

Colin Bennett, from Downfield, couldn’t believe his eyes when Dundee United legends Paul Hegarty and Hamish McAlpine popped in to meet him at Roxburghe House where he has spent the last 10 days.

The surprise had been arranged by the 55-year-old’s wife, Mandy, 52, with a little help from DUFC.

The bus driver, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer just weeks ago, said: “I couldn’t; believe it. Mandy told me that a few of my family and friends were coming but she never told me about Paul and Hamish”

“Although when she told me I had to wear my United top for the afternoon I did wonder why – I suppose I had an inkling that she had been up to something.

“What an incredible surprise. It’s a wish come true. I am completely overwhelmed. ”

Colin said that meeting some of the United legends had been on his bucket list since he was diagnosed with terminal cancer only five weeks ago but he said he never thought it would actually happen.

Mandy said: “I knew it was on Colin’s bucket list to meet some of his heroes so I managed to arrange it. It’s brilliant to see them here today. The family is so grateful to them for taking the time to come along.

Paul Reid, head of business development with the club, said: “When we heard about Colin and his dying wish to meet some of his heroes we were more than happy to help his wish come true.

“Paul and Hamish were happy to volunteer to come and meet Colin.

“It’s been great to see how overjoyed he was with the surprise visit.”

Colin was diagnosed with terminal cancer only five weeks ago after feeling unwell since around last October.

He said: “I have it in my hips, ribs, spinal cord, spleen and adrenal glands.

“I have had some radiotherapy but the doctors have told me there is no more they can do for me because the cancer is too far advanced.

“I only have weeks to live but I’m staying as upbeat and as positive as I can. It’s the only thing to do.”