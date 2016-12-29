Full-scale search of the Tay near Dundee… for a football

A full-scale river search was launched on the Tay last night after reports of a head floating in the water – which later turned out to be a football.

Two lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry were dispatched at about 10.30pm, 100 yards from the shoreline near Tesco Riverside in Dundee.

Two coastguard land units from Carnoustie and St Andrews also attended.

Crews searched the water for 30 minutes, before it was established that the sighting in fact a false alarm.

A spokesman from the coastguard said: “Two Broughty Ferry lifeboats were dispatched after crews were asked to assist police when there was a sighting of a floating head in the water 100 yards from the shoreline.

“The lifeboats were assisted from mobile land units from Carnoustie and St Andrews for 30 minutes when a football was discovered.”

A spokesman for the RNLI added: “Both lifeboats were returned to station by 11.10pm and were made ready for any further calls.”